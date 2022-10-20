Florida artist fires guns at own work to raise gun violence awareness

TAMPA, Fla. — After putting their heart and soul into their work, the last thing most artists would do is take it to a shooting range and fire away, but that’s the premise for a new exhibit at the CASS in Tampa.

The artist is Tristan Eaton, and the exhibit is called "Doves of War."

“This collection is 70 unique works of art that are all based on the silhouette of the dove, this traditional symbol of peace,” Eaton said.

But if you look closely, every screen print not only includes a dove but a target.

“We actually took them all to a shooting range and obliterated them with AR-15s and Glocks and basically used the ballistics damage,” Eaton said.

Eaton’s goal is to bring attention to a topic close to his heart: gun violence.

“Guns are such a part of the American zeitgeist and culture that I feel like it’s important to talk about it in my art, give representation to the people affected by it,” Eaton said.

Tristan is from California, but ever since he painted his first mural in Tampa, he’s felt a connection to the community. He was confident it was the place to portray this kind of experimental, unconventional and hopefully inspirational work.

“When people are affected by a certain cause, and they see someone talk about it, it makes them feel seen, makes them feel empowered to echo that same sentiment, shout it from the rooftops and make a change,” Eaton said.

The exhibit is on display from now until Dec. 14.