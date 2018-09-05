Flooding concerns in Brandon, neighbors demanding action from the county

BRANDON, Fla. — Brittany Ruechel and her family moved to the Timberpond neighborhood in June. She said they picked that area because it's perfect for her young kids.

"They love it," she said. "They love coming outside. They love seeing the wildlife. We used to have so much wildlife out here: rabbits, birds, and turtles."

They're not out there anymore. She blames the flooding for that.

"We're on a lake that has encroached onto at least half of our backyard. It's over our property line," said Brittany.

Her kids can't even use their swing set because it's now in water.

"It makes them sad. They want to come out and play," said Brittany.

Flooding is also a problem in the front of their house. Half of Timberpond Dr. is underwater, and a hole has formed in the road. Neighbors said this is from Mead Lake, which is behind their homes.

They say the county is pumping water from a nearby lake into Mead forcing it to also flood. They say this is clogging up the storm drains, which are already full from the rain.

"This lake has not gone down at all in over a month," said neighbor, Karen Manget. "It's gotten worse."

The county says it is aware of the issue and workers are looking into it.

Neighbors say they are going to Thursday morning's county commissioner meeting to express their concerns.