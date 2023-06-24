Fish can be purchased by homeowners to combat mosquito issues

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is hosting several events where people may pick up fish to combat problems with mosquitoes.

Residents may pick up the mosquitofish on Saturday, June 24, at Northdale Recreation Center in Tampa. Residents must show a photo ID showing proof of residency in Hillsborough County.

Mosquitofish are small, native, freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae.

Paolo Percora with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services said the fish do well in standing water like backyard ponds, unused swimming pools, and rain barrels.

He showed us the supply of fish raised at the county's mosquito control headquarters.

"They do not need to be fed; all you have to do is make sure that the standing body of water is going to be there for again, 365 days a year," said Pecora.

Let your fish adjust to their new habitat when you get home. Keep the fish in their bag and place the bag in the water where they will live. Percora said to wait about 10-15 minutes, allowing the habitat and the bag's water to reach the same temperature and then releasing the fish from their bag. Once in their new home, the fish require little to no care.

"We gave out about 17,000 mosquitofish last year. We had over 1,000 participants come out and receive mosquitofish through the county," said Pecora.

The Mosquito Management Services Public Education Trailer will be on-site at the mosquito fish giveaway locations from 8 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays:

June 24, 2023: Northdale Recreation Center, 15550 Hooting Owls Place, Tampa, FL 33624

July 8, 2023: Gadsden Park, 6901 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33611

July 22, 2023: Fishhawk Sports Complex, 16000 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, FL 33547

August 5, 2023: Oscar Cooler Sports Complex, 766 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33548

August 19, 2023: Keystone Rec Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa, FL 33556

Sept. 9, 2023: Southshore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573

Sept. 23, 2023: Providence Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL 33578