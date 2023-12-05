First renderings of USF's on-campus stadium released

TAMPA, Fla. — The first renderings of USF's on-campus stadium were released Tuesday, along with more details about the design.

The stadium is set to open in fall 2027, according to a press release. In June, the school's board of trustees approved plans to finance the estimated $340M stadium.

USF

The first look at what the stadium could look like comes just days after news broke that the school parted ways with the original construction team on the project.

The university said the change was because the university is switching from a “design/build project delivery model to a construction management model," which should give it more control over the project’s design and cost.

“The on-campus stadium project continues to move forward, and nothing has changed regarding the cost or the university’s commitment to the project,” spokesperson Althea Johnson said.

According to the release issued on Tuesday, the stadium will include a dedicated section for students, an open concourse around most of the stadium, and a large tailgating space on the north side of the stadium. The release said more specific features would be shared as the design process advances.

USF also said it received a $6 million gift from the USF Federal Credit Union to name the walkway that will lead to the main entrance of the new stadium, which will serve as home to the team's traditional Bulls Stampede pregame walk.

USF

Click here for more information on the stadium.