Fire investigator attacked while responding to 2 mobile home fires in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crew member was attacked while responding to two mobile home fires in Seffner early Friday morning.

Officials said around 6 a.m., they received multiple reports about the fires from bystanders reporting heavy smoke and flames inside two mobile homes near Robson Avenue.

A fire investigator was the first HCFR personnel to arrive because he happened to be nearby, but the response of other units was delayed when he was attacked by a suspect at the scene.

To protect himself, officials said the fire investigator pulled out his service weapon and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrived.

After securing the scene, crews arrived and initiated an attack on the fires, bringing them under control within 30 minutes. A search through the properties confirmed that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no other information available at this time.