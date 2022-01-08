Watch
Fire breaks out at Patel mansion guardhouse

Hillsborough county
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 20:31:21-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla- — Hillsborough firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Patel mansion guardhouse Friday.

Firefighters say they put out a fire in the guardhouse of the large estate compound off Dale Mabry & Busch Blvd. this evening. The call came in before 5 p.m. and was under control within 15 min. The 2-story structure was unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

