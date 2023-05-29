Watch Now
1 in custody after pouring gas on another person, lighting them on fire at Tampa gas station: HCSO

The suspect is in custody but is not currently facing charges
Posted at 5:26 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:54:08-04

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is in custody after authorities said they poured gasoline on another person and lit them on fire after an altercation at a Tampa gas station on Sunday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Mobil gas station on Bearss Avenue and 22nd Street just after 4:30 p.m.

The victim who was lit on fire was taken to Tampa General in unknown condition.

Authorities said the person who lit the victim on fire is in custody but is not charged with anything at this time.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still underway. No other information has been released at this time.

