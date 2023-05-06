FHP: tanker truck 'full of gasoline' explodes in crash, leaving 1 dead and 1 seriously injured

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man died on Saturday morning after a tanker truck full of gasoline exploded.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a sedan driven by a 23-year-old Ruskin man who crashed into the back of a gas tanker on US-41 at approximately 2:40 am.

The tanker exploded immediately before crashing into a utility pole, according to FHP.

FHP

The Sedan veered off the highway and flipped after the impact.

49-year-old tanker truck driver died in the crash. The 23-year-old man is in suffered severe injuries, according to troopers.