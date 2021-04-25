FHP: Tampa woman driving 111 mph crashes into car dealership, injures 3 passengers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said at 1:38 a.m., a sergeant clocked a Hyundai Elantra going 111 mph on I-4 east of Mango Road. The sergeant clocked the Hyundai multiple times going 111 mph, FHP said.

The sergeant attempted to stop the car and was eventually able to overtake the Hyundai. As the sergeant overtook the car, the driver turned hard to the right, the car entered the shoulder and then became airborne.

The Hyundai then collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck parked at Gator Ford. With the car still moving, it then hit a concrete light pole and a palm tree before finally stopping.

FHP caught the crash on camera:

FHP said a 19-year-old passenger was thrown from the front seat to the back seat and two other passengers were completely ejected from the car. All three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

The driver, 24-year-old Jennifer Carvajal, was the only person inside the car who was restrained.

FHP later arrested Carvajal for reckless driving-serious injury, DUI-serious injury, multiple counts of DUI property damage, no driver's license-serious injury and VOP-DUI manslaughter.

ABC Action News later learned Carvajal is currently on probation and does not have a driver's license.

