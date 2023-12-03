FHP: Two motorcyclists killed in high-speed Hillsborough crashes

Two motorcyclists were killed in two different Hillsborough County crashes since Saturday, after speed was involved, authorities said.

A 17-year-old Riverview rider was killed Sunday morning, while a Tampa driver died Saturday night.

According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Riverview teen was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle at a high speed northbound on U.S. Highway 301 at about 8:55 a.m.

At the same time, a 72-year-old Riverview man was driving a Subaru SUV southbound on the highway.

At the intersection of Balm Riverview Road, the SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle, which hit the SUV, a report stated. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital. No charges were filed against the SUV driver as the case is still under investigation.

On Saturday, a Tampa man was killed in a crash after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding.

According to an FHP report, at about 9:30 p.m., the 28-year-old rider was driving a Ducati motorcycle at a high speed westbound on State Road 618, east of Bay to Bay Boulevard, when he lost control of the bike.

He left the roadway to the north shoulder and hit a chain-link fence, the report stated. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.



