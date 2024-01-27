FHP seeking driver that hit ambulance with patient on I-4

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in trying to find a driver who hit an ambulance transporting a patient on Interstate 4 on Friday and then fled.

The vehicle was believed to be a silver or gray Chrysler 300, which was traveling westbound on I-4 in Hillsborough County at a high rate of speed at about 7:12 p.m., a patrol report stated.

Just east of exit 19 (Thonotosassa Road), the vehicle struck a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance transporting a 40-year-old female stroke patient to a Tampa area hospital. The ambulance’s emergency equipment was activated at the time.

Following the collision, the vehicle continued westbound on I-4 while the ambulance stopped along the shoulder of the highway.

The stroke patient was airlifted from the crash scene for advanced medical care. The two paramedics in the ambulance were uninjured.

The ambulance driver described the suspect vehicle as having significant passenger side damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or have information regarding this incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

