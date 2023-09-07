FHP searching for witnesses of road rage shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for witnesses after a road rage shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a dark blue Chevy Traverse accidentally cut off a white Toyota Camry while entering I-275 from Howard Avenue around 3 p.m. After turning east on I-4 both drivers allegedly pointed guns at each other and fired, with the Toyota striking the Chevy.

A bullet went through the Chevy and grazed its driver, who suffered minor injuries and wasn't taken for medical care.

FHP said both drivers were compliant with the investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Any witnesses should contact authorities by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800.