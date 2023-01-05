FHP searching for suspect involved in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run.

FHP said that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a black Honda sedan was traveling west on US-92 near Williams Road around 7:55 p.m.

A 74-year-old man attempted to cross US-92 when it entered the path of the sedan. The sedan collided with the man and then fled the scene of the crash, but troopers were able to recover a side mirror that indicated the type and color of the vehicle.

The man passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. FHP believes that his walker, which was not recovered at the crash site, could have been dragged or impaled by the sedan.

FHP also stated that during the investigation, an impaired driver traveled into the crash site and was stopped by troopers. They arrested Selina Marie Meadows, 46, and transported her to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.