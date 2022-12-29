FHP searches for driver involved in crash that caused box truck to flip and catch fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — According to Tampa Police, a flipped box truck caught fire Wednesday night after multiple vehicles collided on Interstate 275 in Tampa.

I-275 southbound from Busch Boulevard East to Hillsborough Avenue East reopened around 2:35 a.m. after being shut down for several hours until crews finished cleaning up vegetable oil that spilled onto the interstate.

A report released by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated that a sedan, a box truck and a van were traveling south on I-275 around 9:09 p.m. The sedan, which was initially traveling in the center lane, collided with the box truck when it attempted to move into the inside lane.

This caused the box truck to rotate across the road, overturn and catch fire. The sedan also traveled across the road, striking a guardrail, rotating and eventually overturning.

Unable to stop, the van collided with the box truck.

FHP stated that the driver and passenger of the sedan fled the scene, and they are attempting to locate them. Their injuries are unknown.

Paramedics transported the 41-year-old driver of the box truck to the hospital after he sustained serious injuries. The driver and five passengers of the van, which included a 79-year-old man, a 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, did not have any injuries.

FHP is continuing the investigation.