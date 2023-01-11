FHP now searching for 2 suspects potentially involved in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) now believes there may have been two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.

They stated that through their investigation, evidence now suggests that there may have been a silver sedan involved in the crash as well as a blue sedan. The side mirror troopers found at the site of the crash appears to have come from the silver sedan that may contain a "'Sport' package with alternate colored mirrors."

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a black Honda sedan was traveling west on US-92 near Williams Road around 7:55 p.m. when a 74-year-old man attempting to cross US-92 entered its path.

The sedan collided with the man and then fled the scene of the crash.

The man passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. FHP believes that his walker, which was not recovered at the crash site, could have been dragged or impaled by the sedan.

FHP also stated that during the investigation, an impaired driver traveled into the crash site and was stopped by troopers. They arrested Selina Marie Meadows, 46, and transported her to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.