FHP: Mom faces 13 charges after driving drunk on I-4 with 2-year-old in car, causing 4 car crash

SEFFNER, Fla. — A Citrus County mother was arrested on 13 different charges after reportedly driving drunk on I-4 with her 2-year-old in the car.

The Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center received over five calls on Tuesday afternoon about a reckless driver traveling westbound on I-4 near Branch Forbes Road. The calls reported that the vehicle was all over the roadway and was driving in between all three lanes on the interstate.

According to an arrest report, around 4:23 p.m., the suspect vehicle caused a crashed between four other vehicles and drove off westbound on I-4. The suspect stopped on I-4 near Mango Road when the vehicle became disabled.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say that when they arrived at the suspect vehicle, they found the driver, 28-year-old Brianna Knox, of Beverly Hills, and her 2-year-old child in the vehicle. When Knox was approached by Troopers, she began to walk away. An arrest report states that she was unable to provide information as to who she was or what her child's name was.

At that point, Knox reportedly began to urinate her pants.

FHP says she would not obey their lawful commands to stop walking away and eventually began to run away.

When a Trooper caught up to her, she began pushing him away and a scuffle ensued, causing herself and the Trooper to fall to the ground.

After she was apprehended and placed in the FHP cruiser, she reportedly began to kick one of the Troopers in the chest and began to hit her head on the partition.

According to witnesses on scene, Knox attempted to run into traffic with her child in her hands. Witnesses were able to hold onto her and remove her child from her.

Troopers say that they could smell alcohol on Knox's breath. They also note that she was unsteady on her feet and very combative. She refused a field sobriety test and breath sample.

Knox was arrested and faces 13 charges including DUI, two counts of battery on law enforcement, resisting arrest with violence, failing to obey police, leaving the scene of a crash, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and child neglect.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday Knox remained in the Hillsborough County jail on a $15,000 bond.