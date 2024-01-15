FHP: Man struck, killed by vehicle on I-75 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-75 in Hillsborough County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, FHP Troopers were notified of a body lying on the northbound shoulder of I-75 near the 247 Milepost.

Upon arrival, a 55-year-old Lakeland man was found dead.

Evidence indicates he was struck by a large red-colored vehicle, possibly a commercial vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.