FHP investigates death of Dover woman found on I-275 Christmas Day

Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 29, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 29-year-old Dover woman who was found unresponsive on the shoulder of I-275 on Christmas morning.

FHP said the woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, was found unresponsive on the northbound shoulder on I-275 near Dale Mabry Highway around 7 a.m. Christmas Day. Contreras suffered road rash and significant head injuries, which she later died from.

According to FHP, Contreras leaves behind four children, including an eight-year-old daughter, two-year-old twin daughters, and a one-year-old son.

FHP is asking anyone with any information on the death of Stephanie Contreras to call 813-558-1800, *347, or CrimeStoppers at **TIPS.

