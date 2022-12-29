FHP investigates death of Dover woman found on I-275 Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 29-year-old Dover woman who was found unresponsive on the shoulder of I-275 on Christmas morning.

FHP said the woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, was found unresponsive on the northbound shoulder on I-275 near Dale Mabry Highway around 7 a.m. Christmas Day. Contreras suffered road rash and significant head injuries, which she later died from.

According to FHP, Contreras leaves behind four children, including an eight-year-old daughter, two-year-old twin daughters, and a one-year-old son.

FHP is asking anyone with any information on the death of Stephanie Contreras to call 813-558-1800, *347, or CrimeStoppers at **TIPS.