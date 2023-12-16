Watch Now
FHP: Dover man ejected from vehicle, dies

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
WFTS
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 11:52:09-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A Dover man was killed in a crash on Saturday after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, authorities said.

The 53-year-old victim was driving a Ford SUV southbound on Paul Buchman Highway in Hillsborough County at about 7 a.m.

As he approached the intersection of Bruton Road, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the SUV, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The vehicle traveled to the east shoulder, overturned, and came to rest near some railroad tracks. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated.

 

