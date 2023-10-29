FHP: 5 people die in crash in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Five people died in a crash in Wimauma Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on SR 674, while a Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on the same road.

A Chevy S-10 was traveling eastbound behind the Silverado. Just east of Balm Wimauma Road, for an unknown reason, the Tacoma entered the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the Silverado.

The S-10, in an attempt to avoid a collision, steered left, rotated, and entered a ditch after debris from the first impact struck the pickup.

Both directions of SR 674 are closed at this time. Drivers should seek alternate travel routes.