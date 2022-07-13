Watch Now
Fentanyl-laced drugs send 7 to hospital in Tampa, police say

1 person arrested
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jul 13, 2022
TAMPA, Fla.  — Tampa Police said seven people were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after they reacted badly to drugs that were later found to be mixed with Fentanyl.

Officers responded to the Jackson Meat Market just before 10 p.m. and found six people on the ground, all of whom were having difficulty breathing, police said. Several were unresponsive.

Narcan was used on several of the victims, and one told the officers they all took a substance and had a bad reaction. Police did not indicate what drug the victims thought they were ingesting.

The police department said the drugs were later tested and found to contain Fentanyl and Xylazine, which is a nonopioid veterinary tranquilizer not intended for human use according to the CDC.

Around the same time, Tampa Police were called to another "non-breather" in the 3200 block of E 38th Ave. At that scene, police were told the victim also came from the Jackson Meat Market area.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported all seven victims to nearby hospitals. Once at the hospitals the victims were conscious and breathing, police said. The current condition of the victims, and if they were hospitalized for further treatment is unclear.

Albert Wyche, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

