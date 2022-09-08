Fence helps drastically decrease suicide deaths on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — It serves as a connection from the north and south for drivers and an archway from Tampa Bay to the Gulf of Mexico for boaters.

But the Sunshine Skyway Bridge also has a dark side.

Since 1987, more than 250 people have died from jumping from the bridge, averaging about one death per month.

Until last summer, when FDOT completed the construction of an eight-foot high fence built on top of a concrete barrier that lines both sides of the bridge.

"We’re really pleased to announce that the numbers are going down which is exactly what we want to see. The whole point of the project was to reduce the suicides," said Kristen Carson, an FDOT spokesperson.

Since the fencing was completed last June, the numbers have dramatically decreased, with two jumping deaths reported since then.

"We also have cameras up there, and pedestrian sensors so we can tell if someone gets out of their car and if they’re walking on top of the bridge. So it's really a combination but the fencing has been the key," said Carson.

Other preventable measures include six phones along the top of the bridge that connect directly to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s suicide hotline.

"The investment made in terms of the fences is a really wise decision, but it doesn’t change the fact that we have people in our community who are struggling with thoughts of suicide, so we definitely want people reaching out for help if they’re struggling with those thoughts," said Kenneth Gibson, with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Carson said at $3 million, the fence has been a priceless tool in helping to stop jumpers.

"We’ve had other states DOTs call us because we’ve been so successful with this," said Carson.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the national suicide hotline at 9-8-8 for help.