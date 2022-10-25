Feeding Tampa Bay's 'Empty Bowls' fundraising party fills a big need

TAMPA, Fla. — Tonight's Feeding Tampa Bay "Empty Bowls" fundraising event at Armature Works is a happy-hour mix of food, drink, artists live-painting auction items and adorable bowls made by kids at Glazer Children's Museum.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults and can be bought here; children are admitted free. Each ticket purchased equals 175 meals that can be served to people in need.

Such rising local artists as Oliver James, Steve Halay and Pedro Hernandez will be creating new works during the event, with guests able to bid on each.

For more on "Empty Meals," go here.