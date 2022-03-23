Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Feeding Tampa Bay teams up with Starbucks for FRESHforce Barista program

Fresh Force Barista Feeding Tampa Bay.png
Feeding Tampa Bay
Fresh Force Barista Feeding Tampa Bay.png
Posted at 5:29 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 05:29:15-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay is teaming up with Starbucks as part of its FRESHforce Barista program.

The free program offers a week of training to learn the basics of being a barista. Students are also paid a stipend while attending training.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce program accepting applications

Fresh Force Barista Feeding Tampa Bau.png

Applications are open for the next round of training, which will take place in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The Pasco training will take place from March 28-April 1, while Pinellas will be from April 11-15.

Job placements are made available when the program is completed.

Click here to learn more information or to sign up. You must be 18 years or older to apply.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!