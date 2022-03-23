Feeding Tampa Bay teams up with Starbucks for FRESHforce Barista program

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay is teaming up with Starbucks as part of its FRESHforce Barista program.

The free program offers a week of training to learn the basics of being a barista. Students are also paid a stipend while attending training.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce program accepting applications

Feeding Tampa Bay

Applications are open for the next round of training, which will take place in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The Pasco training will take place from March 28-April 1, while Pinellas will be from April 11-15.

Job placements are made available when the program is completed.

Click here to learn more information or to sign up. You must be 18 years or older to apply.