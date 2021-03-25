Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce program accepting applications

Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce program is accepting applications.

FRESHforce offers courses across 3 different industries: culinary, warehouse logistics, and truck driving.

Across all tracks, students earn a stipend, learn soft skills, gain customer service, interview, and resume writing experience, and obtain industry-standard certifications to enhance job prospects.

FRESHforce addresses food insecurity by empowering individuals with the skills needed to gain financial stability.

You can apply online now, and applications will be accepted until April 9.

