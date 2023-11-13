Watch Now
Feeding Tampa Bay prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals in Tampa

Event in St. Pete soon to follow
Feeding Tampa Bay warehouse
Feeding Tampa Bay warehouse
Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 10:15:27-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay is preparing to distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in Tampa this Wednesday.

On Nov. 15, the nonprofit is partnering with grocery store chain Winn-Dixie for their first distribution of the holiday season.

Starting at 4 p.m., the mobile food pantry will provide 500 meals to the community at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry Campus on 4001 West Tampa Bay Boulevard.

The event will run until 5 p.m.

Feeding Pinellas will also provide an additional 500 meals in St. Petersburg at a follow-up event. Details are still to come.

Those struggling with food insecurity can click here for more information.

