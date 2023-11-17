Feeding Tampa Bay offers volunteers the chance to connect, give back

For Joy Walston, giving back at Feeding Tampa Bay is the perfect way to start her day.

Walston was setting up for a meal at Trinity Cafe when we met up with her. She said she's been volunteering at the cafe or at the warehouse for the past six years, starting shortly after her retirement.

Mornings are spent rolling silverware or filling glasses with ice, all in preparation for guests to walk in the door.

But it's what happens after guests are here that's the most rewarding part of the job.

Walston recalled one memory that sticks with her to this day about two guests.

"One was very challenged in a wheelchair, and there was another one sitting there feeding him," she said. "It turns out that the man in the wheelchair has money, but he doesn't want anybody to help him. The other man is homeless and doesn't have any money, and they got together, and they share their life together. So they each give their strengths to that union so that they can function well and have a good life."

Another volunteer, Joel Sittloh, has spent the past 19 months at the cafe. Sittloh spent the majority of his career in food and beverage, which made the partnership feel natural.

"I'm in recovery. So, coming here as often as I do is part of my recovery," Sittloh said. "I get recovery when I'm talking to the maybe-using addict that sits down and is nodding at that table. I can use my knowledge to help them through and maybe, if they're willing, to guide them to a better place."

There are all kinds of volunteer opportunities at Feeding Tampa Bay, including sorting in the warehouse, organizing mega pantries and serving others at Trinity Cafe.

Families of all ages can take part. Find more information here.