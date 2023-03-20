Feeding Tampa Bay employees fostering relationships to help families in need

TAMPA, Fla. — Rhonda Gindlesperger and Yvette Carter stood in the middle of Open Arms Ministry’s food pantry hugging, with smiles plastered on their faces. This is the first time they’ve seen each other in over a year.

“It was a connection right away,” said Gindlesperger.

Their friendship started eight years ago, inside a Dunkin Donuts.

“I’m just so grateful that God brought her into my life,” said Carter.

Gindlesperger was a new employee at Feeding Tampa Bay. Yvette worked for Open Arms Ministry. The two met to talk about Open Arms partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to put food on the tables of families in need.

“One of the things she did for me, sharing her story with hunger,” Gindlesperger said. “She’s the first person that really connected me to the mission of feeding our neighbors.”

Carter came to Open Arms more than 10 years ago. She was a single mom, living in a motel, and hungry. She said she felt “shame and guilt” asking for food, but she’s glad she did.

“It transformed my life.”

She started working at Open Arms. Now she’s the director. Thanks to her connection with Gindlesperger, Open Arms is now able to feed between 10,000 to 20,000 people a month in the Clearwater area. It’s also helping Feeding Tampa Bay in its’ goal of a “hunger free Tampa Bay.”

FTB served 92 million meals last year. They credit their community partners, like Open Arms, for being able to reach so many families.

They have more than 400 faith-based and non-profit partners, and they work with 2,237 businesses to help families in 10 different Bay Area counties.

“Relationships like this one are critical in our work,” said Gindlesperger.

If you would like to donate to FTB or become a partner with the organization, click here.