Feeding Tampa Bay donates dozens of new kayaks to YMCA summer camps and the Girl Scouts

The nonprofit often gets offbeat shipments
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:05 AM, May 25, 2021
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The head of the YMCA thought he was being pranked.

Someone was calling him saying Feeding Tampa Bay wanted to give his campers 33 brand-new kayaks.

Not food, but kayaks.

"First thing was, I thought, is this for real?" says Bob Moss, the COO of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA.

But this was no joke.

Feeding Tampa Bay has been instrumental in helping millions of people in need put food on the table.

But every now and then, the nonprofit gets offbeat shipments.

Like kayaks. Dozens of kayaks. Courtesy of Walmart.

"We're going to be able to bring summer memories to children everywhere," says Feeding Tampa Bay's Shannon Hannon-Oliviero, who says the delivery was emotional. "It's really just a special day for us to do something so out-of-the-box."

The new kayaks will fill up the beautful waters of the YMCA's Camp Cristina in Riverview. Campers kick off the summer next week.

Feeding Tampa Bay is also donating kayaks to the Girl Scouts and Pinellas County Parks and Recreation.

For more on Feeding Tampa Bay, including ways to get and give help, click here.

