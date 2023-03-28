Feeding Tampa Bay and community help support those in need

TAMPA, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian, ABC Action News launched a campaign to help several organizations across the area following the storm. One of the organizations that benefited from ABC Action News Gives was Feeding Tampa Bay.

Six months later, ABC Action News spoke with the nonprofit's CEO, Thomas Mantz.

He remains hopeful but, unfortunately, said more people are struggling now than he's seen in 20 years of doing this work. The high cost of goods and lack of sufficient household income are the main issues driving this need.

"We go as far as the community takes us," Mantz said. "It's a tough time for a lot of folks economically, and we're always concerned about raising the funds that we need to have, especially in light of more people needing us. We are further from the end than closer to the end, and we want our community to know we can do more if we have more help."

He added that while they see people often at the worst points of their life, it's their bravery in face of those challenges that is inspiring.

Feeding Tampa Bay is always looking for volunteers. You can find out more about how to help here.