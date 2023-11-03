Federal grants helps Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies add more staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Tampa's Police Department will soon welcome another 30 officers. It's all because of a $3.75 million grant from the United States Department Of Justice.

In a press call Thursday, the DOJ discussed the millions of dollars spread to agencies nationwide. One Mayor joined that call: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

"The bottom line is that these dollars and the officers that we hire are going to make a real difference in the cities or the in the neighborhoods across our city," she said in the call.

The announcement comes just days after two people were killed and 16 others were injured in the Halloween Weekend Ybor City shooting.

"It takes a community and our police department working together to change this dynamic that leads to this type of violence," she said.

ABC Action News reached out to the Mayor's Office for more information on how the city would use the money. They declined to comment, saying Tampa Police would be best suited to speak. Tampa Police referred me to a press release sent Thursday.

The release said "As recipients of these grants, we can more effectively address gun violence while expanding on our mission of working in partnership with the diverse community we serve to reduce crime and make Tampa safer, together. "

In their press release, Tampa Police said the money will help launch programs that "analyze and assess problems", add more resources to community policing efforts, and increase engagement in community partnership.

TPD is also getting $160,000 for de-escalation training.

"We all know that having officers with the tactical and interpersonal skills to avoid using force when possible helps build community trust," she said.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office is also receiving money. In fact, they were awarded the most in the state and the fifth most nationwide.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast says that money is crucial to the growing county.

"For us to get 43 of those 44 positions approved through this COPS Grant is absolutely amazing. We're stunned beyond all description," he said.

There are about 162,000 people in Citrus County. Its population has grown about 65% in the last three decades. However, it's Sheriff's Office hasn't grown much.

"We knew that the only way we could really do more for our citizens right here and now, for the population that we have since we were so grossly under-staffed and not being able to meet the needs for the call volume is, take advantage of this Community Policing Grant through the Department of Justice," he added.