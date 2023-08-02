FDOT proposes changes to US 301 in Hillsborough and Pasco counties

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to a stretch of U.S. 301 in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

The proposed improvements include a 13.1-mile stretch of U.S. 301 from Fowler Avenue to SR 56. The proposed changes involve widening U.S. 301 from the existing two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane roadway with a median.

It also includes accommodations for pedestrians and bicycles.

FDOT officials said funding for the project is still needed as it is in the "environmental study phase."

"It's the very beginning phase of a road project. We look at all kinds of things, the environment, the wetlands. We work with property owners," said Kris Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT.

Tuesday's meeting was held at the FDOT District 7 Headquarters in Tampa.

FDOT officials said there have been 464 crashes and 25 fatalities along that stretch of U.S. 301 since 2015.

Officials plan to add traffic signals at Harney, Stacy, and McIntosh roads. The lights will be installed early next year.

Pastor David Spencer of Fellowship Baptist Church attended the hearing on Tuesday. He said people speed along U.S. 301 and hopes the traffic lights help slow down traffic.

"The amount of traffic on there warrants the road to be widened. However, it is a large stretch of road and looks like that will be a little bit further down the line," said Spencer.

FDOT officials said the project's next step is the "design phase." Additional funding is needed to complete the project.

"There’s a lot of development that has recently been approved, and with the injuries and fatalities out there, these improvements are really needed," said Carson. "The goal is really to be able to work with our partners in the two counties and see if we can come up with a funding plan."