FDOT hosts job fair Tuesday to fill construction positions

TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation is co-hosting a job fair and businesses expo.

It's part of FDOT’s recently created OnBoard Tampa Bay initiative, with the mission of building a large, continuous pipeline of local labor to support the $6 billion in road and bridge construction projects.

FDOT said this will also support economic growth and opportunities.

"With the $6 billion in active construction we have in Tampa Bay, I think we're estimating we need 20-30,000 new employees to enter the workforce. So it's a big need,” said Justin Hall, FDOT Director of Transportation and Development.

"If you don't fill the jobs, it takes longer to complete a project, and they have to look elsewhere to bring in employees, so really, we want to grow this locally, and luckily the demand is there,” he added.

This job fair is the first of many events focused on connecting job seekers and small businesses with active construction contractors and community resources.

