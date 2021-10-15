FDOT almost done with project to improve traffic flow on and off I-75 in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is ahead of schedule in completing a project in Brandon designed to improve safety and make traffic flow better between three major arteries: State Road 60, I-75 and the Selmon Expressway.

Since Sep. 2018, FDOT has been working on the multi-pronged project.

One component of the project has been improving the ramps from SR 60 onto I-75 northbound.

The other prong has been improving the exit off I-75 southbound onto the Selmon Expressway with a new, relocated ramp.

“We actually have people calling, as they’re excited that a lot of the major roadwork is already done," said Kristen Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT.

Carson said the project, when it’s completely done next spring, should prevent bottlenecks on I-75.

“The Brandon area is very congested. It’s grown a lot, as you know, and this is just one more improvement that we can make to keep traffic flowing on I-75 so traffic doesn’t back up, so this has all been done for safety," she said.

This week, Hillsborough County announced another project for that area. It's about to start work at the intersection of North Valrico Road and Sydney Road. The county says the project should allow that intersection to handle the added traffic created by recent growth and development.

You can give the county your input on that project from now through Sunday, Oct. 24 at this link.