FDLE: Lutz man arrested, charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

LUTZ, Fla. — FDLE agents arrested a Lutz man on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and two counts of engaging in sexual conduct on Thursday.

FDLE said they discovered Shane Logan Keith of Lutz, 34, was allegedly using the internet to distribute CSAM. Officials said the investigation started in November 2021, with the FDLE, Tampa Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations collaborating on the investigation.

According to the FDLE, some of the children seen in the CSAM were identified in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database.

FDLE said Keith is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on a $78,000 bond.

For tips on how to keep your children safe online, visit the FDLE website here.