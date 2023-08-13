FDLE conducts death investigation after man dies while in custody

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is conducting a death investigation after a man became unresponsive and later died while in custody Saturday night.

At 10:15 p.m., deputies came in contact with a person at 5001 Orient Road. During that interaction, the man hit several deputies before being detained.

Shortly after, the man began to show signs of medical distress and became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed before he was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

FDLE and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are awaiting the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.