FBI warning scammers taking advantage of people during the holiday season

The FBI is warning people about scammers taking advantage of people ahead of the holidays, with scams circulating on social media in the Tampa Bay area.

They typically promise job opportunities as people look to make some extra cash during the holiday season.

Bryan Oglesby with the Better Business Bureau said it's important to know what to look out for so you can avoid these scammers.

Posts advertising good pay for simple jobs are popping up online in Tampa Facebook groups.

“So the telltale signs are going to be if the job is too good to be true or if you have to pay money to get a job. These are going to be big red flags,” Oglesby said.

It is crucial to look out for those red flags. If the job is posted on social media, Oglesby said to do some digging and check if the person's profile is legitimate.

Some fraudsters pose as well-known companies, which does make it harder to spot the scam.

FBI Agent Joseph Boland shared some warning signs.

“If the employer is unable to meet in person or unavailable for video calls. If it's all voice calls, and it seems to be weird times,” Agent Boland said.

He said another red flag is if the company asks you to open bank accounts on its behalf.

“Their intent is to either send you fake money and get you to send money back to them,” Boland said.

The transferring of money could cost you jail time, called money mules, with fraudsters receiving them online through fake job postings.

"Essentially what the individual is doing when they’re receiving the money and transferring the money is, they’re committing wire fraud on behalf of the company," Agent Boland said.

Many money mules are usually not aware that the job they are doing is illegal. If you believe you are a victim of a scam, report it here.