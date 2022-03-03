Father-daughter duo looking for owners of old wedding photos

TAMPA, Fla — Claudia Shaw's love for all things retro recently led to an amazing find about love.

"It's a wedding album," said her father James Shaw.

The duo says they recently found a stereoscope and the more than 30 pictures that it came with at Dysfunctional Grace, a bay area antique shop known for unique knick-knacks.

"In this picture, you get to see the bride and the groom reading their wedding vows," said Claudia, "Like it feels like you're one of the guests at this wedding."

The Shaws are now hoping to find the owners of these precious memories.

"It's a very special moment, you know that we'd love to give this back to the people who were part of this," said Claudia.

Based on the clothing and hairstyles, they say they think the wedding happened in the 1950s or 1960s.

"It's a time machine," said James.

It's also likely that this couple got married in another state.

"It looks like it was probably not in Florida, from somewhere up north, they're wearing winter clothes in some of them," said James.

The only other major clue is the picture of the wedding invitation or program. But right now, it's too hard to read.

Claudia and James are hoping someone will recognize the photos or that someone has a scanner for old film negatives to help them read the text.

And as they wait for more clues, the pair says they will continue to marvel at retro-tech that's survived all these years.

"It's amazing to me the things that people were able to do without using computers, without using the internet," said James.