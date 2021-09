A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed down the northbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway, Florida Highway Patrol says.

One vehicle was on fire in the incident, and as crews work the scene, the northbound lanes are closed just north of Hillsborough Ave.

The two vehicles involved were a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

Authorities advise motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.