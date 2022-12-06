Fatal crash in Hillsborough County leads to vehicular homicide arrest: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of a Tampa driver on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said a pickup truck was traveling south on 50th Street North, approaching the intersection with East Lake Avenue, when it ran off the road onto the west shoulder of the road.

The pickup truck then collided with the passenger side of a sedan that was traveling west on East Lake Avenue around 9:09 p.m.

The impact from the crash caused both vehicles to spin around to the south shoulder of the road. The 38-year-old driver of the car was thrown from the car and died from her injuries.

Troopers arrested the 26-year-old pickup truck driver, Chad Wesley Waddell, for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.