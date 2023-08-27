Fatal altercation in Borrell Park sparks Tampa Police investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a homicide resulting from an altercation between two men in Borrell Park.

According to TPD, officers arrived and found the victim with upper body trauma, who passed away due to his injuries.

TPD states that preliminary information suggests the victim was engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect.

The incident does not seem to be a random act, and detectives are currently working on finding leads to locate and arrest the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation; please check back for further details.