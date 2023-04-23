Fan flock to Thunder Alley for the first playoff home game

TAMPA, Fla — Fans flocked to Thunder Alley for the Tampa Bay Lightning's first playoff home game. The vibe was electric as hundreds of people, new and old fans alike, cheered on the Bolts Saturday night.

"My god we've been fans of tampa bay lightning since they were back at the fair-grounds. Oh yes! The good ol days the good old days!" Lightning fan, Juan Martinez, said.

Well times have changed, but not much as the Bolts are back for yet another post season home game.

"They mean Tampa. They, for me, mean Tampa. I love coming to their games. The spirit, the energy that we get I mean it's so much fun!" Fan, Dalilah Martinez, added.

The Bolts unite families and fanatics.

"People think I'm a little nuts with the hockey, but I don't care! Hockey fan, go bolts!" Fan, Laura Davis, said.

"This is my sister right here. You want to talk about family? You want to have family time in Tampa? This is where it's at. You come out here and you root on the hometown team!" Martinez added.

New fans and long haulers alike electrified Thunder Alley.

"This is my first hockey game ever! I've never been to a hockey game before but I'm having so much fun!" fan, Nadia Valentine, said.

The next home game will be Monday.