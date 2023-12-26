Family says grandma was the first woman mail carrier in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Going through old memories is one way Tampa Bay area cousins Nikki Plate and Brooke Robertson stay close.

"We have kind of a small family," said Plate.

But they never imagined that going through the memories of their grandma, Betty Howard, would reveal that she was connected to a big piece of Tampa Bay area history.

"She always kept pictures and newspaper articles and was like a hoarder in this room."

According to a 'Tampa Times' article from 1968, Howard served as the city of Tampa's first woman mail carrier.

But Plate and Robertson said Howard never spoke of the achievement.

"It's crazy to me because it's such a big achievement to not know," said Plate.

They only found out about it after her death in 2011 at the age of 77.

It's a revelation that the pair claim is a little ironic.

"She was always late. I don't know how her postal carrier was in those days, but [in] the time when we were around her, it was like 'always late!'" said Plate.

But ultimately, it's something that inspires pride.

"I just was proud. You know I felt proud. Like, I can't believe she didn't—like I didn't know, you know? Now I wish I could talk to her about it and find out more," said Plate.

And it's something that may encourage you to ask a few questions of your family members as you gather this holiday season.