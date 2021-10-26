Family-run retail shop DAZ Hijab sells fashion for modern Muslim women at Westfield Brandon mall

BRANDON, Fla. — DAZ Hijab is all parts fashion-forward and traditionally modest.

And for the growing population of Muslim women in Tampa, the retail store in Westfield Brandon mall is welcome news indeed.

DAZ Hijab is run by Eman Khalifeh and her three daughters, Dema ("the oldest and most important one," the senior sibling says with a sly smile), Afnan and Zainab.

Pay attention to the first letter of each girl's name.

"The name of the store is the catchy thing," says Eman. "My dream was to open a family business for my girls, so they can stay together as a team."

DAZ Hijab, which also has an online store, sells the traditional head scarves for Muslim women. The hijab adheres to the Islamic rules of modesty. The store has hundreds of the scarves, in all manner of color and design, an open nod to custom and fashion.

They also sell gorgeous dresses and more.

Eman explains that many clothes for Muslim women are overpriced and poorly made. DAZ Hijab wants to change all that.

