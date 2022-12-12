Family-owned Tampa bicycle shop closing after more than 60 years

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This week marks the end of an era for a cycling business in Tampa Heights. After being a staple in the community for 62 years, Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop is pumping the brakes. Their last day open will be Dec. 17.

The first time Michelle Haskins walked inside Joe Haskins Bike Shop was to buy a soda back in 1978. Little did she know, she’d not only end up working there but go on to marry the owner, Joe Haskins.

“Joe was the type of person; when he decided to do something, he really stuck with it and it meant everything to him,” said Michelle.

From 1960 to 2021, Joe Haskins’ goal was to make sure everyone in his neighborhood, who wanted to ride a bike, would have that opportunity.

“There are people who come in and it’s expensive to fix their bikes; there is more work than it’s worth doing, and sometimes Joe would fix them for free,” said Michelle. “We have some homeless people that we give these bicycles to.”

“Joe, oh my God, he was just a miracle worker when it came to these bicycles,” said loyal customer Marry Epps.

Generations of families, like Epps, relied on the Florida Avenue shop, it was like family.

“My grandmother raised us right here on Central and Frances and she would bring our bicycles here to get fixed and we’ve been coming here every since,” said Epps.

When Joe died in March 2021, it was up to Michelle and their daughter Britney to keep the business pedaling on, which they did for almost two years.

“Originally, Britney and I discussed when Joe passed that we wanted Joe’s name to go on,” said Michelle.

However, the family soon realized, shop or no shop, Joe’s legacy would carry on no matter what.

“Britney wants to go on and she wants to pursue other things and I’ve been in retirement and want to stay in retirement,” said Michelle.

The Haskins family says what they’ll miss most is the customers they’ve grown to know and love over all these years.

“I’ve seen three grown men cry; it’s been sad,” said Michelle.

Once again, the shop’s final day open will be Saturday, December 17th.

“I want to say thank you to the community for allowing us to serve you for 62 years, I know it was my husband’s dream and his life,” said Michelle.