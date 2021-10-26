Watch
Family of Ybor chickens reunited after being saved from storm drain by Tampa Fire Rescue

Posted at 12:32 PM, Oct 26, 2021
A family of chickens in Ybor City was reunited after being rescued by Tampa Fire Rescue Tuesday

According to TFR, Truck 1-A had a special rescue this morning when a mother hen and her baby chicks were walking around Ybor City, when suddenly 4 chicks fell in a storm drain.

Thankfully, the firefighters were there to reunite the mama hen with her babies.

