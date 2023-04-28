Family Fun Tour offers animals, dare devils and wrestlers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — From feeding exotic animals to hanging out with pro wrestlers to daredevils performing motorcycle stunts, the Family Fun Tour offers excitement for everyone this weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The Cool Zoo is ready to spread its wings and fly with a hands-on approach to learning about wildlife.

"You can get up close and personal, see a sloth, which you can't typically do just about anywhere else," said Jim DeBerry, who runs the tour.

Legendary wrestlers, like Brian Knobbs and Fidel Sierra, will also be on hand.

"There will be actual wrestling, there will be body slams, and maybe even a pity city, so watch out Tampa," said Knobbs.

If you're into Hollywood memorabilia, a replica of the car from Supernatural will be available to climb into.

"We have a full weapons box on display; this sets us apart from most other tribute cars out there as a replica car; we have all the props you would see on the show," said Alex Hill of Iconic Themes LLC.

One of the show's highlights is the Fearless Flores Family out of Bradenton. The family has been performing tricks and stunts for ten generations.

"My father taught me and my sisters to do the motorcycle act, and when I got married, I taught my wife; when we had kids, we taught our kids; it's a lot like firemen or policemen that pass down that generational thing," said Ricardo Flores.

The family will also show off a real live transformer car, Mega Morph.

"The crowd starts yelling and screaming, that makes us get pumped up and so the louder they get, the more excited we get, and I think that goes across the board for everybody out here," said Flores.

The Family Fun Tour is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairground Expo Hall. For tickets and information, CLICK HERE.