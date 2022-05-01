Family and police look for missing man

TAMPA, Fla— Family members are hoping to find a Tampa man last seen Tuesday night. John Larson was last seen around midnight in the Ybor City area. Joann Caffrey, Larson's sister, says that Larson's truck was found near East 11th Avenue and North 15th Street in Ybor, but he was not located. Famliy members are offering a $5,000 reward for information on whereabouts and safe return.

Tampa Police posted this information on Facebook:

Anyone with information on Larson is urged to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130