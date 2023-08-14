Family and friends hold vigil for missing Tampa mom and wife

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFTS) — As cars moved along Tampa Road Sunday, family and friends of Anu Awasthi stopped those cars, handing out a missing persons flier.

"Currently, it's been devastating. It's been hard on all of us, but we're still trying to keep a positive mindset to try to somehow find her," said her youngest son Rohan.

Saturday, we first introduced you to Anu's husband and kids; and their desperate plea to have her back.

She went missing Thursday after abruptly leaving the hair salon. Her last sighting was on surveillance video near the parking lot, about 10 minutes after her husband dropped her off.

Since then, her family and friends have worked tirelessly to find her.

"We initiated with some fliers and just trying to retrace steps and think, 'Okay, where could she have walked by? Who could have seen her?'," said neighbor Lorie Tomlinson.

However, boots on the ground isn't enough for the group as they search for Anu.

"There are patient lines I've been calling, looking around at all hospitals in the area's emergency rooms, urgent cares, Baker Act receiving facilities. So far, no hits," said neighbor Danielle Eldridge.

The family's main concern is about Anu's mental health. She's been battling depression since her father died a couple of months ago.

The message from the crowd Sunday and every other search day: Anu is loved and supported.

"It's heartwarming to see all the people rallying around this family who are just good, good people and deserve and need the support right now," said Tomlinson.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.