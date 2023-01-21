Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational tradition

TAMPA, Fla. — The pirate invasion has taken over the land in Tampa. Hundreds of thousands of people showed up to the "Ashley Children’s Gasparilla Presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest"

For a small group of people, that meant an early morning.

No stone is left unturned when the Duncan and Ray families prepare for Gasparilla.

"Last year, we were here in the cold rain, everything. Yeah. So we brought a little extra stuff this year, just in case, because we didn't ever know how the weather is going to be," said Samantha Duncan.

Despite the threat of a rainy parade, Becky Ray and Samantha Duncan say they never miss Gasparilla.

"I'm born and raised here. Thirty-eight years," Ray said.

For the last five years, the two families have made it a generational tradition.

"They woke up before I even got up this morning. And they never do that on the weekend. They usually sleep in," Duncan laughed.

"The littlest one woke up at 2:30 this morning ready to go. She said it was time for the pirate parade," Ray added.

It's not the first Gasparilla for eight-year-old Carter Duncan. At home sits "probably a hundred" beads from past parades. This year, hi sites were set on hitting a record.

"Last time, I went with my cousin, and we were climbing in the top and we were getting the beads," he said. "Maybe I'll get a hundred this year."

This was 15-year-old Maliyah Ballard's first time at Gasparilla. Her focus was more on the atmosphere.

"The energy, the people, you know. We're in a city with a lot of great people," said Ballard.

By 10 A.M, the blankets were laid, snacks on standby, and the perfect seat secured for the rest of the day.

"We usually stay for the fireworks, so yeah, we're here all day," said Duncan.

The city expects 300,000 people to enjoy the day.

Crowds like that means collaboration with Tampa Police and Hillsborough Sheriffs' Office.

"We've been doing this for almost three decades now. We were talking about when we were officers working in the parade route. So it's key for us all to be together and working," said Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says over the years, they've learned that this takes a lot of manpower of different kinds.

"We have to control the traffic getting here. Once you get here, our undercovers will be here, our aviation unit, our bicycle squad will be here. We'll be out on the water to make sure those who want to participate by water. We want everyone enjoying themselves safely and responsibly," said Sheriff Chronister.

Saturday's parade is just the beginning for law enforcement.,

"Next week, things do change. There's a different dynamic. We add alcohol. Again, this is an alcohol-free event," he warned.

It's why the parents celebrating Saturday say they are thankful for two separate chances to celebrate.

"It's good for them to get upfront and get up front where they can, you know, not be crowded by others. So we get here early enough so that they don't have to get trampled," Ray said.

For more information on the rest of the Gasparilla festivities, you can find it here.